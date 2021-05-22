Possible murder-suicide under investigation in Westwego, authorities say

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A possible murder-suicide by shooting in Westwego this afternoon resulted in the death of two men, authorities said.
Capt. Eric Orlando said that officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Farman Street and that’s where they found Bob Comardelle, 63, and an unidentified 36-year-old male dead shortly after arrival.
Orlando said that a witness told detectives that he was with Comardelle as they arrived at the victim’s residence on Farman St. and observed a suspect approaching. As Comardelle exited his vehicle, the suspect fired one shot, striking Comardelle. Orlando said that the witness heard a second gunshot and observed the 36-year-old lying in the yard, appearing to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“The witness further stated that the suspect is known to the family,” Orlando said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, the Westwego Police Department has no additional details regarding their relationship.”
The suspect was identified on the scene, however, his identity is not being released at this time, pending notification to his family, police say.
Investigators are still working at this time to determine a motive for the shooting, according to authorities.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.