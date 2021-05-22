Several roads remain closed in St. John Parish due to high water

Due to high water, access to US-51 from I-55 southbound and I-10 eastbound is restricted. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 11:51 AM

LAPLACE (WVUE) -High water remains a problem in areas of St. John Parish.

Water from Lake Pontchartrain has risen into the River Forest neighborhood in Laplace.
Water from Lake Pontchartrain has risen into the River Forest neighborhood in Laplace. (Source: WVUE FOX 8)

Water from Lake Pontchartrain has covered many roads making them impassable.

The parish is asking drivers to avoid areas near I-10 and I-55

The Belle Terre exit is open.

Closures include:

- I/55 Southbound and Northbound ramps at US 51

- I/10 Westbound on/off ramps at US 51

- 1/10 Eastbound Off Ramp at US 51

- Highway 51 low road

- Peavine Road

The Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m.

