Several roads remain closed in St. John Parish due to high water

LAPLACE (WVUE) -High water remains a problem in areas of St. John Parish.
Water from Lake Pontchartrain has covered many roads making them impassable.
The parish is asking drivers to avoid areas near I-10 and I-55
The Belle Terre exit is open.
Closures include:
- I/55 Southbound and Northbound ramps at US 51
- I/10 Westbound on/off ramps at US 51
- 1/10 Eastbound Off Ramp at US 51
- Highway 51 low road
- Peavine Road
The Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m.
