St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide

PEARL RIVER (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office Sunday identified the victim in a homicide in Pearl River as 21-year-old Nicholas Eugene Livingston.
The shooting happened late Friday night in the 73000 block of Mike Talley Road near Pearl River.
Details are limited, but police say the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
