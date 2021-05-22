Summer reading program returns to the Tangipahoa Parish Library

The program is open to all ages, separated into age categories from birth to 6 years old, 7-11 years old, 12-18 years old, and adults. Everyone that signs up for the program will have a chance to win prizes based on the number of minutes read throughout the summer. The process includes: reading yourself or reading to your child, going online and logging minutes through the Tangi Library website or Beanstack app, and receiving prizes every time a new benchmark has been reached. Participants are able to register for the online incentive program now through tangilibrary.com or at any branch location.