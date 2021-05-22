Summer reading program returns to the Tangipahoa Parish Library

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Starting June 1st, Tangi Library will kick-off its summer reading program following an animal theme entitled, “Tails and Tales.” Through the program, the library aims to combat summer learning loss by offering dynamic, entertaining, and educational programs for children, teens, and adults.
The program is open to all ages, separated into age categories from birth to 6 years old, 7-11 years old, 12-18 years old, and adults. Everyone that signs up for the program will have a chance to win prizes based on the number of minutes read throughout the summer. The process includes: reading yourself or reading to your child, going online and logging minutes through the Tangi Library website or Beanstack app, and receiving prizes every time a new benchmark has been reached. Participants are able to register for the online incentive program now through tangilibrary.com or at any branch location.
Along with earning great prizes, the library will also host entertaining guests to come in and perform. For our summer kick-off events beginning the week of June 1, the library will have “Didgeridoo Down Under,” an Austraila-themed educational program that combines music, culture, puppetry, comedy, and storytelling. All library locations will have new guests every week in June and July including Miss Kim’s Pony Carousel, Dinosaur Experience, Jojo the Magician, Animal Tales educational program, and more.
All of these performances are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Laura Brooks Thomas at lbrooks@tangilibrary.com or at 985-748-7559 ext. 203.
