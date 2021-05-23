Ana, first named storm of the year, forms in the Atlantic

Unfortunately, coastal flooding may continue for some today with easterly winds continuing. They are easing up, but since they haven’t changed direction, the east-facing shores will still be vulnerable. By mid-week, the winds should turn more to a southwest flow which should allow water to recede to normal levels.
Otherwise, we are in a very dry and sunny pattern for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 in the coming days. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming week.
The official start to hurricane season is coming up on June 1st. Our Weather the Storm 2021 special will air at 6:30pm that evening.
