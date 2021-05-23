Chief and 8 officers file temporary restraining order against City of Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Andre Coudrain, attorney for the City of Hammond, has confirmed that a total of nine police officers together filed a temporary restraining order against the city last weekend.
Coudrain said that on Wed., May 19, the council met to discuss the matter. Since it was a matter of litigation, the meeting was held in executive session and no members of the public or media were in attendance, he said.
The restraining order, which includes Chief Edwin Bergeron, is a response to being summoned to participate in an investigation of an incident that occurred on Dec. 6, 2017, in the police department booking room by a third party. On that night, Kentdrick Ratliff, an African-American man, was subject to an altercation in the booking room after being arrested for obstructing a sidewalk during a traffic stop.
The council unanimously voted for the third-party investigation on Sept. 8, 2020. The council issued a summons on May 7.
According to information from the 21st Judicial District Court, Judge Brian Abels issued the temporary restraining order for 10 days and a court date is set for June 28.
