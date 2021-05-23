LSU takes series over the Aggies with 8-2 win, fourth SEC series win on the road

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers took care of business in Bryan-College Station, Texas winning their fourth Southeastern Conference series on the road this season with a 8-2 win. LSU will be the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.
The Tigers (34-21, 13-17 SEC) bats continued to stay hot in the series finale, LSU collected 14 hits and scored 8 runs in the victory. Senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-0) was impressive in his start for the Tigers allowing two runs, on six hits and striking out two over seven innings.
LSU got things started in the top of the first inning as Tre’ Morgan scored on an error and Zach Arnold reached first. Dylan Crews would come around to score on another Aggie error to make it 2-0.
In the top of the third inning the Tigers extended their lead to 3-0 as Gavin Dugas launched a solo home run to left field to make it 3-0.
Then LSU hit back-to-back home runs from Arnold and Drew Bianco, a two-run shot from Arnold to left field to make it 5-0 and a solo home run from Bianco to left to make it 6-0.
In the top of the fourth inning, Cade Doughty added an RBI on a single through the left side to make it 7-0. The Aggies would answer with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame to make it 7-1.
Texas A&M would get one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 7-2, but that would be all for the Aggies. LSU would add another run in the top of the ninth inning with a RBI double from Morgan to make it 8-2.
