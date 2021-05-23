Motorcyclist airlifted after accident on Hwy. 22

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene of an accident on Highway 22 at Firetower Road in the Bedico area this afternoon, according to information from the Eighth Ward Fire Dept.
After firefighters and medics responded to the call, it was discovered that the victim suffered severe injuries.
Medics determined that the situation required transporting the motorcyclist to the hospital by Acadian AirMed helicopter.
Chief Ira Brown said that it was necessary to block traffic on Highway 22 in both directions so that the helicopter could land.
“All I ask is that you not take your frustrations out on the first responders,” Brown said. “They are trying to save lives. Just imagine if the patient was your family member and required immediate, more advanced medical care at the hospital.”
