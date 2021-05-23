Nicondra: Coastal flooding and sunshine continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A coastal flood advisory and coastal flood warning for parts of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast is extended into Monday evening as water is slow to drain. The coming full moon will keep tides high even as the strong winds have died down. Coupled with the lighter breeze still blowing in out of the south southeast it will take some time for water to recede. Several major roadways are still experiencing high water.
Outside of the coastal flooding weather conditions are fairly nice. Sunny skies will continue under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures will remain quite warm in the upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90 degrees during the afternoon. Lows will be mild in the 70s and upper 60s. Expect very little change through the week with low rain chances.
Ana is expected to weaken as it moves out into the open Atlantic.
