NOLA tourism and service industry looking for thousands of hires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company say they want anyone looking for a job in the New Orleans area to know that businesses are hiring.
“Right now, the hospitality industry is looking for good employees at all levels,” said Schulz.
The tourism bureau recently held a job fair where over 100 employers highlighted their openings and Schulz says they’re already planning more for the future.
“So you can imagine if you’re a hotel that’s getting 80 percent occupancy this weekend, but you’re only staffed up for maybe 30 percent, what you’ve seen over the past year, you could see where that would pose a problem for the hotel and for the guest.”
Schulz says New Orleans is unique in that jobs like bartending or serving can often be very lucrative, and there are plenty of management, director, and executive positions also available.
She says right now is time to apply.
“You know the cool bartender that they met, or the musician or the artist or all of the amazing personalities in New Orleans, that’s what people remember and that’s why they want to come back to us.”
For a list of job openings and info on how to apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.