Overtime Podcast #239 - What’s Next for the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
The Pelicans didn’t reach a play-in game as they’d hoped, but looking at the season as a whole, there were certainly areas of growth for individual players that could pay dividends down the road. On this episode of the Overtime Podcast, Chris Hagan and Jesse Brooks break down the good and the bad from a whirlwind season, as well as where the team can take steps forward during a pivotal offseason.
Chris Hagan on the development of Zion Williamson:
“You’ve got a player who, when he was playing more in the post during his first season, he was really efficient. When he was point-Zion, he was still really efficient. But it does make it difficult when you’re determining who is your point guard going to be when you have a point-Zion.”
Jesse Brooks on grading the Pelicans:
“It’s really hard to gauge how great, good or maybe even mediocre this team could be. Here we are with a rookie season from Zion that wasn’t a full season. It gets interrupted by the coronavirus. Then we have a season two of coronavirus. These guys are playing with no fans in the arena. It’s not the real experience of the NBA. So it’s really hard to gauge. There’s limited practice time. This group is on their second head coach in two seasons. I think you have to give a little bit of room there. So to say that this season’s a complete failure, I don’t know that I necessarily agree with that. We did need to see some guys make leaps, and we did see that.”
