State police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 55

MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police said that a person died as the result of a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 near Manchac in the early hours of Sunday morning. A spokesperson from LSP said that they are in the process of contacting the victim’s next of kin.
Authorities say that while traveling northbound, the driver of a Toyota Corolla veered onto the right shoulder and crashed into a 200 Ford Explorer that was abandoned on the shoulder. After colliding, the Corolla went over the right guardrail and landed upside down in the water before becoming submerged. The impact caused the abandoned vehicle into the lanes of travel and colliding with a 2010 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.
State Police say that the St. Charles Sheriff Department divers and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents responded to assist with recovery efforts of the submerged vehicle and the driver of the Toyota Corolla.
The victim, however, died on impact and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.
This crash remains under investigation, state police say.
