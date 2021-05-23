Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged

MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - One woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-55 near Manchac, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP says the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 23. The crash claimed the life of Sarah Martin, 28, of Ponchatoula.
Authorities say that while traveling northbound, the driver of a Toyota Corolla veered onto the right shoulder and crashed into a 2000 Ford Explorer that was abandoned on the shoulder.
After colliding, the Corolla went over the right guardrail and landed upside down in the water before becoming submerged. The impact caused the abandoned vehicle into the lanes of travel and colliding with a 2010 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.
State Police say that the St. Charles Sheriff Department divers and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents responded to assist with recovery efforts of the submerged vehicle and the driver of the Toyota Corolla.
Martin died on impact and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.
