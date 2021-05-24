Ascension Parish pumps floodwaters from Spanish Lake into Bayou Manchac

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works is using pumps on Alligator Bayou Road to move floodwaters from the Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp basin into Bayou Manchac.
Officials said they have three pumps operating now and each can move 20,000 gallons of water per minute.
They are working on getting three more pumps fabricated to try to move a total of 120,000 gallons of water per minute with all six pumps running.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.