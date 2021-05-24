The Blood Center pleads for donations as inventory levels shrink to all-time low

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish, in partnership with The Blood Center, will be hosting blood drives at specific playgrounds on the East Bank and West Bank due to blood shortages both locally and nationwide.
Several area physicians will hold a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss critically low blood inventory levels.
Appointments are encouraged but not required. Eligible donors can make an appointment at the following locations in Jefferson Parish by calling (800) 86-BLOOD.
Pontiff Playground:
Monday, May 24 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
1521 Palm St., Metairie, LA 70001
**Schedule an appointment
Lakeshore Playground:
Tuesday, May 25 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
1125 Rosa Avenue, Metairie, LA 70005
**Schedule an appointment
King’s Grant Playground:
Wednesday, May 26 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
3805 15th St., Harvey, LA 70058
**Schedule an appointment
Miley Playground:
Thursday, May 27 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
6716 W. Metairie Ave. Metairie, LA 70003
**Schedule an appointment
Johnny Jacobs Playground:
Friday, May 28 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
5851 5th Ave., Marrero, LA 70072
**Schedule an appointment
Pontiff Playground:
Saturday, May 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
1521 Palm St., Metairie, LA 70001
**Schedule an appointment
Donors must bring a picture ID and wear a mask to the Blood Drive. Residents can speed up their appointment by filling out a medical questionnaire using FastLane before arrival.
All blood donations are being tested for COVID antibodies and results will be available after five days. All donors must be in good health, a minimum of 110 pounds and 17 years old; 16 year olds can donate with parental consent. There is no wait period to be able to give blood after being vaccinated.
One donor will be entered to win a $500 gas card from The Blood Center. In order to enter to win, the donor must take a selfie while donating and send the photo to www.tinyurl.com/SummerofGas.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.