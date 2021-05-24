Bruce: The much needed drying trend continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After way too much rain over the last 60 days, we will continue to get a nice drying trend through the end of the week, Expect a mix of sun and clouds as temps warm to the 88-92 range. Coastal flooding is improving, but we have a bit more to go. A coastal flood advisory and coastal flood warning for parts of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast was extending through this evening as water is slow to drain. Tides will remain higher than normal thanks to a light breeze still blowing out of the southeast. Several major roadways are still experiencing high water.