Car dangles from garage after crashing through barrier at West Jefferson Medical Center

MARRERO (WVUE) -A driver who accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake pedal crashed through a concrete barrier inside a parking garage at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, a Jefferson Parish spokesman said.
The car was seen hanging from two stories above the ground.
No one was injured and the car has since been removed.
At least one other vehicle was damaged in the accident.
