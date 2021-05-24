Car dangles from garage after crashing through barrier at West Jefferson Medical Center

Car dangles from garage after crashing through barrier at West Jefferson Medical Center
A driver crashed through a concrete barrier inside a parking garage at West Jefferson Medical Center (Source: Aubrey LeMaire)
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 24, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 1:27 PM

MARRERO (WVUE) -A driver who accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake pedal crashed through a concrete barrier inside a parking garage at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, a Jefferson Parish spokesman said.

The car was seen hanging from two stories above the ground.

No one was injured and the car has since been removed.

At least one other vehicle was damaged in the accident.

The driver of an SUV crashed through a concrete barrier Monday (May 24) inside the West Jefferson Medical Center parking garage
The driver of an SUV crashed through a concrete barrier Monday (May 24) inside the West Jefferson Medical Center parking garage (Source: Latrice Mallard)

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.