NOFD: Construction crew ruptures gas line; nearby homes evacuated
NOFD on scene at 224 N. Alexander St. for high pressure gas leak. (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 24, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 10:37 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Fire Department says a construction crew working in Mid-City ruptured a gas line Monday morning.

Firefighters evacuated all residents within the block of 222 N. Alexander St. in an abundance of caution.

Entergy crews were able shut off the gas line which enabled residents to return to their homes shortly after.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters are at 224 N. Alexander Street.

