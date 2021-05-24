NOFD: Construction crew ruptures gas line; nearby homes evacuated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Fire Department says a construction crew working in Mid-City ruptured a gas line Monday morning.
Firefighters evacuated all residents within the block of 222 N. Alexander St. in an abundance of caution.
Entergy crews were able shut off the gas line which enabled residents to return to their homes shortly after.
There were no reported injuries.
Firefighters are at 224 N. Alexander Street.
