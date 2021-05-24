Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Detective Stephen Arnold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Funeral services for fallen JPSO Detective Stephen Arnold were released on Monday.
Services will be held on Tues., June 1 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, located at 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and will be followed by a memorial service.
The funeral procession is expected to leave the memorial around 1:15 p.m. en route to Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum, located at 5200 Canal Boulevard in New Orleans.
The procession will travel down Airline Highway to I-10, travel down I-10, and exit at City Park Avenue before continuing north on Canal Boulevard.
Graveside honors will be rendered at the cemetery at the conclusion of the procession.
All times and routes are subject to change.
Arnold was injured on January 26, 2016, as he and members of his task force served a warrant in the 3500 block of Douglas Street in New Orleans. As Detective Arnold and his team entered the residence, a suspect inside began firing on them.
Arnold was a 12 year veteran of JPSO having previously served as a Second District deputy and Narcotics detective. At the time of his injury, he was serving as a Detective assigned to the DEA Task Force.
