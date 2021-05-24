High water remains in St. John Parish; coastal flood warning extended

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The coastal flood warning for St. John the Baptist Parish has been extended again through 6 p.m. Monday.
Although some areas are showing improvement, forecasters are confident coastal areas will continue to experience minor to moderate coastal flooding through Monday, a parish spokesperson said.
High water remains a problem in areas of St. John Parish.
Water from Lake Pontchartrain has covered many roads making them impassable.
The parish is asking drivers to avoid areas near I-10 and I-55
Roads that are still closed:
- I/55 Southbound and Northbound ramps at US 51
- I/10 Westbound on/off ramps at US 51
- 1/10 Eastbound on/off ramps at US 51
- Highway 51 low road
- Peavine Roads
