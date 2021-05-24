High water remains in St. John Parish; coastal flood warning extended

By Nicole Mumphrey | May 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 7:53 AM

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The coastal flood warning for St. John the Baptist Parish has been extended again through 6 p.m. Monday.

Although some areas are showing improvement, forecasters are confident coastal areas will continue to experience minor to moderate coastal flooding through Monday, a parish spokesperson said.

High water remains a problem in areas of St. John Parish.

Water from Lake Pontchartrain has risen into the River Forest neighborhood in Laplace.
Water from Lake Pontchartrain has covered many roads making them impassable.

The parish is asking drivers to avoid areas near I-10 and I-55

Roads that are still closed:

- I/55 Southbound and Northbound ramps at US 51

- I/10 Westbound on/off ramps at US 51

- 1/10 Eastbound on/off ramps at US 51

- Highway 51 low road

- Peavine Roads

