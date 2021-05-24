‘It’s become very dangerous;’ Uptown residents fearful after another car break-in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some Uptown residents are worried about what will happen in their neighborhoods if the crime continues.
The latest incident happened Sunday, May 23, at around 4:30 p.m.
Surveillance video shows a silver SUV passing down the street in the 5300 block of Camp Street multiple times.
It’s a busy area, but on the third try, no one was around. The SUV stopped and a man carrying a gun got out and opened the door of a truck.
The man rummages through the vehicle and another passenger opens his door and appears to be a lookout.
Within a few seconds, they finish the job and take off. The victim in this case tells FOX 8 he’s been a victim more than a dozen times in the last couple of years, and he says the car burglars struck twice in the past three weeks. He says they’re brazen and he’s fearful that something terrible will eventually happen.
“The video cameras we have installed, and it’s five of them, it’s catching them with guns entering my truck. They have a lookout and he’s looking out for anybody that sees them. It’s become very dangerous. It’s come to a point now that I have to sit out on the porch with my gun while my wife works on our garden. I’m so scared,” says Malcolm Faber.
The victim says other vehicles in the neighborhood were broken into on Sunday. While people who live around the area are fearful, the victim says he did report the incident to the neighborhood security but he did not report it to the NOPD.
Police tell us they don’t necessarily consider the neighborhood a hot spot, but they do investigate every incident that’s reported to them.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.