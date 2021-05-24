A mostly dry week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain is not expected for most of the week. There is a small chance for a stray shower or storm particularly on Wednesday. Southeast Louisiana is being squeezed between rainy weather over Texas and hot dry conditions to our east. Eventually the hot and dry high pressure will win and move across the area by late week and into the weekend. This is when we could see our first 90 degree day.
At the same time a cold front may get close enough over the weekend to help spark a few isolated showers and storms. Otherwise it will stay dry with increasing humidity.
