Shelby: Dry, Sunny, & Hot Pattern

A coastal flood advisory and coastal flood warning for parts of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast was extending through this evening as water is slow to drain. Tides will remain higher than normal thanks to a light breeze still blowing out of the southeast. Several major roadways are still experiencing high water.
Outside of the coastal flooding, weather conditions are fairly nice. Sunny skies will continue under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures will remain quite warm in the upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90 degrees during the afternoon. Lows will be mild around 70. Expect very little change through the week with low rain chances.
The first named storm of 2021, Ana, is now post-tropical as it moves over the open Atlantic posing no threat to land.
