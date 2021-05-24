St. Tammany Emergency Management prepares for hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The official start of hurricane season is rapidly approaching and St. Tammany Parish is getting their emergency crews ready.
Subtropical Storm Ana developed and dissipated north of Bermuda making it a 7th season in a row with a named storm prior to the official June 1st date. It is a big reminder that it’s time to prepare.
Michael Vinsanau, the St. Tammany Parish Government Director of Public Information said, “Making sure that line of communication is open and really going through exercises and practicing. Making sure that they have a situation (if it) happens we know what to do.”
St. Tammany Parish Emergency Management tested their skills dealing with mock emergencies that could arise during a storm. “It could have been, you know, a big car accident; a gas leak; a power line down. Just different scenarios for different agencies,” said Vinsanau.
Preparation is key. As St. Tammany officials perfect their emergency storm operations, they urge residents to do the same.
“We know in southeast Louisiana how important hurricane season is. I mean it’s half the year. It’s something that should be taken seriously,” Vinsanau said.
Lauren Nash is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service office for New Orleans and Baton Rouge. She listed the abundance of issues we could experience in a storm, “Hurricanes have storm surge, rain, flooding, tornadoes, wind there’s a whole gambit of risks that come with it so pay attention to the whole thing and then treat each storm as different.”
Nash said the partnership between the weather service and parish officials is important. “We rely on our partners here in St. Tammany to kind of pass us information that would be useful to our office,” she said.
Nash presented some insight on the upcoming season for the first responders and emergency personnel ahead of the exercise. “Our National Weather Service NOAA forecast is showing an above normal season for both hurricanes, named storms and major storms. The problem is we can’t tell you where those are going to be,” according to Nash.
She said it was a great opportunity to get know the people she will be working alongside should a storm threaten. “Last year we had so many storms that got near Louisiana that by the time Zeta came around there’s a lot of people that really just didn’t pay attention to it and unfortunately that’s the one that has the most impact.”
Having your family plan ready helps parish and state officials take care of the whole community.
You can learn more about the 2021 hurricane season outlook and lessons learned from the historic 2020 season in FOX 8′s Weathering the Storm special which airs June 1st at 6:30 p.m.
