WATCH: Former LSU quarterback TJ Finely is transferring to Auburn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -TJ Finley is headed to Auburn. The former LSU quarterback will stay a Tiger, but in just different stripes.
Finley entered the NCAA transfer portal less than three weeks ago.
The Ponchatoula native broke down his decision to pick Auburn in an exclusive 1-1 TV interview with FOX 8 Sports.
“It was a family decision. It just kind of happened. I was on Zoom with Coach (Bryan) Harsin and Coach (Mike) Bobo. We were talking about the SEC transfer rule. Right there I thought it was time for me to make a decision, and tell them I wanted to come to Auburn and officially commit,” said TJ Finley.
Finley will move to Auburn at the end of the week, but the staff is already getting the QB indoctrinated into the offense.
“The reaction was very surreal. Everybody came into the office that I was on a Zoom call with. They were very happy, very excited to get to work. The main thing for me is learning the playbook. So me and Coach Bobo have been on Zoom calls every day, for probably the last half week since I committed. Going over plays, and things of that nature, getting ready for the upcoming season,” said Finley.
Finley logged five starts for LSU in 2020. The 6′6″ quarterback led the Tigers to victories against South Carolina and Arkansas.
Finley threw for 941 yards in his lone season for LSU. He connected on five touchdown passes, but also had five interceptions.
A crowded quarterback room had him moving on from Tiger Town, and now he’ll call The Plains home.
Auburn has three quarterbacks on scholarship. Bo Nix is a two-year starting quarterback for Auburn.
Finley early enrolled at LSU in the spring of 2020.
