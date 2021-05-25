Bishop of Baton Rouge says Catholics must return to Sunday mass on June 6 and ends mask requirement

The letter reads, “Further, in concert with recently issued guidelines from Governor Edwards and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks will no longer be required to attend Mass. It is still recommended, however, that masks still be worn by those who are more vulnerable to the virus. Most of the other COVID directives previously promulgated are also abrogated, but pastors, at their discretion, will make decisions on a local level about their “return to normal operations” after weighing his own parish’s particular circumstances.”