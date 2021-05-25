Bruce: Mostly dry through the week-Warmer temps too

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most areas will stay dry through the rest of the week. If any showers do form coverage is barley 20%. In reverse 80%+ will stay dry! There is a small chance for a stray shower or storm, particularly on Wednesday. today will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Rain is not expected for most of the week.
Thursday and Friday should be mostly dry with highs near 90. This would mark the first 90-degree day of the year, coming a little later than average.
A cold front may get close enough over the weekend to help spark a few isolated showers and storms. Otherwise, it will stay dry and warm with increasing humidity.
