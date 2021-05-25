Criminologist reacts to DA’s decision to charge juveniles as adults

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A criminologist disagrees with the Orleans District Attorney’s decision to try two teens as adults for murder, saying it could do more harm than good.
“Your worse remedy is treating them as adults,” said Peter Scharf, LSU Health Criminologist.
He disagrees with DA Jason Williams who said the juvenile system would not work for the two teens suspected of killing a woman who tried to escape a carjacking. She was shot several times with a rifle.
“You have a bad situation of making it worse by moving them into adult correctional custody,” said Scharf. “What is an adult prison gonna do to these kids? They’re more likely to get raped than get better.”
But what is a city to do-- a city where violent crimes committed by juveniles continue to rise?
“We refuse to send a message to young people engaged in criminal activity that murders by juveniles will receive less scrutiny and less accountability,” said Williams.
But in this case--instead of the two 15-year-olds receiving four or five years in the juvenile justice system, they now face a potential 25 years to life. Scharf says to sentence teens under adult standards could violate the U.S. Constitution.
Beau Tidwell, communications director for the City of New Orleans, says juvenile crime like this is a concern across the board.
“There’s no silver bullet- right? It’s a difficult situation but it’s something they’re working on,” said Tidwell. “I would say that the DA as he said did not make that decision lightly. Certainly, none of this is easy and we support and we’ll continue to support making sure that all of the stakeholders at the table are working together on this and are being deliberate about the actions we take moving forward.”
He said there are tough decisions that must be made when it comes to violent crimes involving youth. But Scharf said while Williams might be under a lot of pressure, it’s not the time to be soft on crime. Especially when there are no effective alternatives for kids who commit those crimes.
“The cops don’t know how to handle these kids. These kids are scary, right? So not only does this system know how to handle them, the cops don’t either,” he said. “You have kids who are armed. Kids who’ve killed people. I’ve met a few of them. And what exactly do you do with them?”
Scharf said the crime network must be attacked first to put an end to juvenile crime. For now, it’s a long-term problem for the city and a solution that has yet to be figured out.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.