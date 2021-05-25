BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

‘Dreamer’ barred from re-entry after visa interview visit to Mexico

By WCVB staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, Mass. (WCVB) - A “dreamer” has been denied re-entry to the U.S. after going to Mexico for her visa interview.

Family and lawmakers are pushing to get her back.

This year’s birthday wish for Nicole and Amalyis is for their sister Ana Rafael Cruz to come home.

“We are all devastated,” said Maria Rafael, Cruz’s twin sister.

The twins crossed the border with their mother at the age of 7. The now 25-year-olds are DACA recipients.

Earlier this month, Cruz was invited to Mexico for her visa interview, which would have gotten her one step closer to completing her permanent residency in the U.S.

“She left with the reassurance of her attorney that everything was going to be fine and that her case was simple,” Rafael said.

But then she said Cruz was told she was not eligible because she entered the U.S. without documents.

She was given a 10-year ban before she can re-enter the U.S.

“Since she’s been here, she’s done everything correctly,” said Susanne Nasson, Cruz’s manager at Banfield Pet Hospital in Woburn.

Nasson said Cruz is working two jobs to put herself through college.

“She’s been an exemplary student. She’s been an exemplary employee. She has worked hard. This is exactly the type of person that you want here,” she said.

The family has reached out to lawmakers including Rep. Lori Trahan, whose office confirmed is assisting.

“This is home. My sister was saying that even though we do not have immigration status, I always felt like this is where I belong,” Rafael said.

The family said Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are also helping them, and lawmakers reached out to the consulate to see if they would reverse their decision.

But the consulate is standing firm.

The family is now considering other options with lawmakers. They’re also looking for a new attorney.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting

Latest News

Wright's career spanned five decades; he got his start at South Carolina State University in...
Samuel E. Wright, voice of Disney’s ‘Sebastian the Crab’ dies at age 72
Poppies are seen encased in the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington,...
Virtual Poppy Wall of Honor returns for Memorial Day weekend
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing
Rudy Giuliani is shown in this file photo. A judge said Friday that he will appoint a “special...
Judge agrees to appoint ‘special master’ in Giuliani case
Emma Stone is the latest actress to portray Disney's most vile villain.
‘Cruella’ opens summer box office as pandemic eases