Four children injured, one in serious condition following crash on US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say four children are currently in a Baton Rouge area hospital following a crash that happened on US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, May 24.
One of the children who was airlifted from the scene is currently in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Another child suffered moderate injures and two other children are being held in the hospital overnight for observation.
Authorities say the children’s mother, Lanitra Fields, was cited for failure to yield and driving under a suspended license.
Investigators say the crash happened around 2 p.m. when Fields tried to cross US 190 from Beuche Road and was hit by an oncoming truck.
The driver of the truck also suffered moderate injuries.
Authorities closed US 190 Monday afternoon as crews work to clear the crash. It has since been reopened.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.