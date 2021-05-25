Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 12-year-old during game of hide-and-seek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to committing multiple sex crimes and was sentenced on Monday, May 24.
According to St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery, Richard Michael Deidrich, of Mandeville, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 for crimes in 2016 and one count of second-degree rape in a separate case from 2020.
In 2016, authorities say Deidrich committed sexual battery on a 12-year-old neighbor during a game of hide-and-seek. Investigators uncovered additional acts of sexual battery against the same victim while investigating.
In 2020, officials say Deidrich raped a teenager outside her home following her high school graduation party.
Deidrich was sentenced to 25 years without benefit of probation or parole by District Judge Vincent Lobello.
