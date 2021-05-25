Man shot to death in parking lot of Terrytown apartment complex

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Terrytown Tuesday evening.
According to Sheriff Jospeh Lopinto, JPSO received numerous calls just after 6 p.m. from residents saying they heard multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived at the apartment complex near the intersection of Carol Sue and Wright Avenue, they found a black male lying in the parking lot unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
