Multiple injuries in gas well fire near St. Mary Parish

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - At least seven people were injured after a natural gas well caught fire in a marshy area along the Louisiana coast Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The scene is south of Patterson, La.
A blowout occurred at a well owned by Texas Petroleum Investments Company on Sunday but it ignited today.
On Sunday, crews “were attempting to plug a well and it got away from them.” They called in Wild Well Control to help with the situation and “something” happened today that ignited the gas.
St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff says all of the victims are now on land and being treated.
Hanagriff says two patients were airlifted to a hospital, two went by ambulance and the others were taken by private vehicles to hospitals. The parish president said no fatalities were reported.
Four people were sent to burn centers in surrounding areas, and four refused treatment, a spokesperson for Oschner St. Mary told KATC-TV. Our Lady of Lourdes also confirmed they were receiving patients from the incident.
Louisiana State Police (LSP) spokesman Thomas Gossen said there was an incident at the well Sunday, May 23. Workers were on the scene during the afternoon of Tuesday, May 25 making repairs when the fire broke out, Gossen said. The spokesman said there is no remaining threat to the public.
The area is only accessible by boat or plane, said St. Mary Parish Director of Emergency Preparedness David Naquin. An LSP hazardous materials team is being flown to the scene, authorities said.
A spokesman for the United States Coast Guard said at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday that agency is also assisting with the incident.
