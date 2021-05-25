BBB Accredited Business
Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say that a white woman has been charged with striking two Black women protesters with her car during a march against the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Police said on Tuesday that 41-year-old Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle and related charges.

Investigators said they’re also looking into the possibility of deeming O’Quinn’s actions a hate crime.

The women who were struck, Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey, were treated at a hospital and released.

They were part of a small march on Monday evening that was against last month’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of Andrew Brown Jr.

O’Quinn’s first court appearance is Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

