QB Chandler Fields ready to make a mark on the Cajuns’ program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chandler Fields starred for years on FOX 8 Football Friday while at Rummel. Now he’s continuing to produce those highlights with the Ragin Cajuns. Fields showed out in the spring game by going 12-15 passing, with a touchdown.
“I prepared all spring for that moment. I went out there and seized it. I wanted to have fun with my teammates and lead them. Unfortunately we didn’t win. I think we got snubbed, but I just went out there and had fun,” said quarterback Chandler Fields.
At Rummel, Fields was always QB1. With the Cajuns, Fields currently sits behind senior Levi Lewis.
“Well first year was especially kind of tough. Being on the scout team and all that kind of stuff. The patience sitting behind Levi, can sit behind him, I can learn from him, Coach Napier, Coach O’Hara. All those guys helped me throughout the process. It’s not like I was ever really waiting. Because we get tons of reps. It’s not like you’re sitting back there and not doing anything,” said Fields.
“He’s a competitor, and he’s athletic. Football means a lot to him. You can see that in his training. You can see that in his play. I think anyone that watched him play in high school, watched him play in college. He’s that guy. He’s an infectious guy. You can see why people follow him. Because when you train with him, you can tell this is really important to him. If you’re around him, you will succeed,” said Garrett Chachere of The Quarterback Lab.
Fields and the Ragin’ Cajuns open up on the road against he Texas Longhorns.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.