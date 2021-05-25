Shelby: Mostly Dry, Sunny, & Warm

Today will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Rain is not expected for most of the week. There is a small chance for a stray shower or storm, particularly on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday should be mostly dry with highs near 90. This would mark the first 90-degree day of the year, coming a little later than average.
A cold front may get close enough over the weekend to help spark a few isolated showers and storms. Otherwise, it will stay dry and warm with increasing humidity.
