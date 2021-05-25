Suspect in Houma night club shooting arrested in St. Charles Parish

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department says the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Houma nightclub in April has been arrested.
Brandon “Pee Pee” Johnson, 19, was arrested in St. Charles Parish Friday and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Jail. He is currently being held without bond.
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department, a suspect opened fire at Lenny’s Night Club on April 25. Johnson was later named a suspect in the shooting.
Johnson has been booked with five counts of attempted first degree murder.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact TPSO detectives at (985) 876-2500.
