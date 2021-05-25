Two employees shot, one dead after shooting near IHOP on Siegen Lane

“We’re currently working with the franchisee and local team to better understand the details surrounding the tragic and senseless incident that occurred at the Baton Rouge IHOP today. For now, the priority is on taking care of the guests and team members who were there. The restaurant team is working closely with and assisting authorities to piece together the events that unfolded. The restaurant is currently closed pending an investigation. This is a heartbreaking situation and our thoughts at this time are with the individuals and the families of those involved. Counseling for team members who request it, is available”.