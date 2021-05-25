BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

US allows Americans with expired passports to return home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says many American citizens holding recently expired U.S. passports will be allowed to return home from abroad on that document until the end of year.

Citing delays in passport renewals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said certain passports that expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020, will be honored for reentry into the United States until Dec. 31. That’s because the pandemic forced the department and most embassies and consulates to close down or significantly reduce passport services.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will accept for admission certain expired U.S. passports, thereby assisting U.S. citizens who have been affected by appointment backlogs at embassies and consulates overseas caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said in a notice issued late Monday.

The closures resulted in waiting times of more than two months in some cases for processing passport renewals, and a significant backlog of applications remains. The department cautioned, though, that recently expired passports aren’t valid for international travel from the United States or for travel between third countries that is not directly linked to return travel to the U.S.

“Recently expired passports cannot be used to travel from the United States to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection en route to the United States or to a United States territory,” the department said.

It added that not all expired passports will be eligible for the waiver and urged Americans to check their status online at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html before finalizing travel arrangements.

Among the requirements are that the expired passport was originally valid for 10 years, that the passport has not been damaged or altered, and that the traveler has physical possession of it.

____

CORRECTION: This story was first published on May 25, 2021. It was updated on May 26, 2021, to correct the earliest passport expiration date that the State Department will honor for reentry into the United States. Americans whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020 — not Jan 1, 2021 — can use the document to return to the United States until Dec. 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
One shot on Siegen Lane
Officials identify IHOP employee killed outside of restaurant on Siegen Lane; search still on for suspects
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Larry Richardson Jr., 40, of Metairie. ...
UPDATE: Suspect sought in Friday homicide found dead in Houston hotel room, JPSO says

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Killer of 9 in California had talked of workplace attacks
Italian ballet star Carla Fracci and Rudolf Nureyev are congratulated by Italian President...
Italy’s Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate
The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort...
Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month