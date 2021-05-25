Jefferson Parish prepares for 2021 hurricane season

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish leaders say they are preparing for the 2021 hurricane season. And that means pre-staging equipment and ensuring drainage systems are in proper working order.
The parish works year-round to keep catch basins clear; an important part of the drainage process in Jefferson Parish.
The parish also makes sure public works officials can distribute needed equipment in certain areas outside of the levee protection system. Tthat includes pre-staging pumps, generators, and other equipment in places like lower Barataria, Lafitte, and Grand Isle.
Crews have shored up some parts of Grand Isle with additional temporary protection and this season the parish will have hurricane cameras to watch over the island in real time even without power.
The parish will also run through several drills from practice runs at the emergency operations center to making sure all stakeholders in the evacuation process are ready for a mass evacation if that becomes necessary.
“We conduct that exercise and we make sure everyone is sharp and understands their job description and their mission. It goes as seemless as possible, and the reason for that is we won’t have a tremendous amount of time, we never do. We have about 45-50 hours to pull that off and get everyone out of harms way that needs to be evacuated. That’s extremely important for us in Jefferson Parish,” said Emergency Manager Joe Valiente.
