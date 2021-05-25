Zurik: State could be out millions after passing up offer by major oil company to plug orphaned wells

Baby Oil went out of business in 2015. Last year, the Department of Natural Resources put out a bid to plug some of the wells in Terrebonne Parish. The problem for taxpayers is that the initial estimate from Environmental Equipment and the updated estimate by Settoon came up short. Instead of thirteen wells being plugged for approximately $1 million dollars, that money could only plug and clean up three of the wells. That means the state -- and taxpayers -- will fund the rest of the work.