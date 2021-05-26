Body found at apartment complex in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - After witnesses reported hearing gunshots, a body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Bridge City, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells Fox 8.
Authorities say the body of a man was discovered in the parking of Audubon Village, located in the 1400 block of Utah Beach tonight after about 2 to 3 shots rang out.
“Headquarters received two calls around 5:20 p.m. of gunfire coming from the parking lot of the Audubon Village Apartments,” said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. “Our Third District Deputies arrived shortly after and discovered a black male, on the ground unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of a relative, the spokesperson said.
A suspect or motive has not been established at this time, authorities say. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call our Homicide Division at 504-364-5500.
