COVID ban on second lines, parades removed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will again be easing COVID-19 restrictions effective Friday at 6 a.m.
Vaccine rates have continued to increase and case incidences and hospitalizations remain low.
Eased guidelines will take effect at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 28.
While gathering size limits for most events will remain at 250 indoors and 500 outdoors, a pathway for larger events will now be available.
Large indoor events will now be allowed to occur with one of the following options:
- 50% capacity without masks and distancing, or
- 100% capacity with masks required, or
- 100% capacity without masks if individuals provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours
Large outdoor events will now be allowed to occur with one of the following options:
- 75% capacity without masks and distancing, or
- 100% capacity with masks required, or
- 100% capacity without masks if individuals provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours
Additionally, the COVID-related ban on second lines and parades will be removed and will be replaced by the traditional event permitting processes within the Department of Safety and Permits. Event organizers are reminded that Moving Street Closure permits are required. Second line permit applications must be submitted at least 15 days in advance and parade permit applications must be submitted at least 90 days in advance. The City may still evaluate applications for public health restriction needs.
Other changes include:
- Gyms may go to 100% capacity
- There will no longer be time limits for alcohol sales
- Minor changes for restaurants and bars removing the 6-foot table spacing and eliminating the table number restrictions
Updated guidelines are available at ready.nola.gov/reopening.
There have been 30,488 cases and 793 deaths (as of Tuesday) in Orleans Parish, which is averaging 20 new cases a day with a 1.7% positivity rate.
