How can New Orleans address the anticipated summer crime spike with teens?

“If you’re not concerned you’re part of the problem, you’re not part of the solution at all,” Jubilee said. “I know every time I hear kids carjacking and all that, I want to check my child I want to make sure my child’s doing the right thing. Who is he hanging with? Who is he going with? Half the time young kids get in trouble because they want to be a part of something, they want to hang with other kids. There’s some kids who get killed are the kids who don’t know what the other friend had done already.”