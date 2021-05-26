How can New Orleans address the anticipated summer crime spike with teens?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This summer is expected to be a challenging one when it comes to crime.
Thursday NOPD, State Police, and the Mayor will be discussing plans for summertime collaborations in public safety.
It’s at the forefront of many city leaders’ minds, especially when it comes to the alarming rates of juvenile crime.
“Our youth have endured a global pandemic, isolation, less educational instruction, and a decrease in positive outlets,” Tyronne Walker, the DA’s Chief Administrative Officer said.
That’s why the DA’s office will be sitting down with everyone from social workers to coaches to teens themselves in the next coming weeks during a Youth Violence and Accountability Summit
“Which will help prosecutors, law enforcement and judges alike, better-fashioned prevention, intervention, accountability, and rehabilitation strategies,” Walker said, Monday at a press conference.
DJ Jubilee, a longtime teacher, youth coach, and mentor says the DA’s office should talk to guys like him to learn more about what is going on.
“Our kids are very insecure, right now, meaning that they’re not sure of themselves cause they make bad decisions,” Jubilee said. “They want to be down but they don’t know how to be down the right way.
From January 1 through mid-April, NOPD arrested 196 kids on charges ranging from theft to murder.
Jubilee says besides focusing on education, parents and communities need to get kids involved in sports, summer camps, and even block parties.
They’re spending too much time on phones and social media.
“When I came up we were taught canoeing, we were taught archery, we were painting, we were doing lacing, we were swimming, but you know half the kids in the city can’t swim because they never took the time out to join a swimming pool, or swim team,” Jubilee said. “You don’t have so much of that anymore you know we got away from what kids should be enjoying.”
He says part of that is taking a trip out of the city. Jubilee says he once took a group of high school seniors to visit a college.
“They enjoyed themselves because it was something different, they were away from home, and they winded up going to Grambling and graduating, so we need to get our kids away from just seeing the city period,” Jubilee said.
It’s about opening minds and offering inspiration.
“We have a lot of kids that doing great things and that’s what we need to start doing too, also promote good kids,” Jubilee said. “Show kids that make good grades and show good kids who are on the honor roll and doing good community service work.”
Although Jubilee doesn’t think the blame should be taken off the teens, he says parents have to do a better job of pay attention to what their kids are doing.
“If you’re not concerned you’re part of the problem, you’re not part of the solution at all,” Jubilee said. “I know every time I hear kids carjacking and all that, I want to check my child I want to make sure my child’s doing the right thing. Who is he hanging with? Who is he going with? Half the time young kids get in trouble because they want to be a part of something, they want to hang with other kids. There’s some kids who get killed are the kids who don’t know what the other friend had done already.”
Of the 196 arrested, 45 were between the ages of 11 and 14.
“You better dig into it early, I tell them all the time, you’re gonna be running to that jailhouse or walking to the graveyard,” Jubilee said.
The DA’s office warned earlier this week they would be looking to hold passive parents and adults criminally responsible as well.
DJ Jubilee believes another piece to this puzzle is getting more young women involved in more activities this summer, not just young men.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.