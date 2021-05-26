“I kept saying I have kids at home,” Bowling group recounts moments of terror following drive-by BB gun shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Monday nights are for Dawn Dufrene and her friends to get together for a few hours of kid-free fun. That is until they were winding down the night, chatting by the stairs when they say a group drove up in a black SUV and started firing.
“They paused in front of us and all of a sudden pow pow pow pow pow and we can hear pinging off the glass from the bowling alley window behind us… I saw my mom to the right of me laying on the ground trying to grab me and I look to see where I was hit and everyone always says when you’re hit you don’t you don’t know what you were hit by… I actually showed Anna my wound and said, am I ok, am I ok, I have kids at home, I have kids at home, that’s all I kept saying I have kids at home… I didn’t know if we were gonna live, die, it sounds crazy because it’s bb’s but at the moment you have no idea,” said Dufrene.
Still shaken from the moments of terror... Dufrene still wears the welts of an attack she was not suspecting. She’s one of four people total including her mother and two friends with injuries who say they feel lucky it was just a bb gun this time.
“It was gunfire it just wasn’t a high powered gun I mean it was gunfire, but at that exact moment you hear someone saying ouch saying she’s hit she’s hurt and so I have to dial 911 someone has to figure out what’s going on,” said Anna Thomas.
“These kids… are very brave,” said Westside Bowling Lanes owner, Hoang Cao.
After hearing of the drive-by shooting, Westside Bowling Lanes owner, Hoang Cao says it sounded very similar to reports from another business in the area.
“I’m like oh my god it could’ve been really bad, although this was bad as well because it could’ve turned out really bad… these kids are driving around Westbank right now so be on the lookout for a black SUV with no license plate,” said Cao.
Dufrene knows this time it was not a lethal gunshot wound, but the fear she says still feels the same.
“Your life flies before you, what are you going to do in those last moments… they need to be caught because I just feel like it’s going to be more lethal weapons next,” said Dufrene.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating this incident.
If anyone has any information on this or similar incidents they should call the sheriff’s office.
