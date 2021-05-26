BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Mother, trans daughter moving due to Arkansas laws

By KHBS/KHOG staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONO, Ark. (KHBS/KHOG) - An 11-year-old in Arkansas recently came out to her mother as transgender. It took some time, but the mother accepted her daughter’s gender identity.

However, there were some in the community who did not accept it. Arkansas recently passed a law that many see as anti-transgender.

“I hate to say I’ve lost a little bit of faith in Arkansas, but I’ve grown up here most of my life and she’s been here all her life,” said mom Shirley Taylor. “But I’ve just seen so much hate and so much negativity from immediate people surrounding us, and there’s just not a lot of support here.”

For Taylor and daughter AJ Sheets, the decision to leave Arkansas did not come lightly.

Taylor didn’t accept that her daughter was transgender until April, when AJ tried on a dress that a family friend had brought over.

“And when I put it on, I was twirling, dancing, and I was so happy,” AJ said. “And that’s when my mom finally said, ‘OK, I guess I’ll start accepting it.’”

“Whenever I saw her come in, and she was just beaming - I mean she was grinning ear from ear,” her mom said. “She had her little skirt out and she was twirling around, and it just hit me. I was like, ‘Why have I been denying this for so long?’”

AJ’s coming out coincided with the state passing laws that allow doctors to object treatment based on personal beliefs and the banning of gender affirming treatments for minors.

Taylor says they plan to move to Olympia, Washington before school starts, in hopes that AJ can start to fully explore her transition before puberty. When asked how she feels about moving, AJ smiled.

“I’m going to a way more trans friendly school, and I can get the treatment I need for trans being transgendered,” she said. “I’ll make way more friends there because there’ll be more trans friendly people. And maybe I’ll even make some trans friends.”

“I really want her to be somewhere supportive and somewhere that’s not a toxic environment,” Taylor said. “And right now, the change is just too slow for us, for it to change our minds.”

On April 6, Arkansas became the first state to outlaw providing gender-affirming treatment to minors.

Copyright 2021 KHBS/KHOG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
One shot on Siegen Lane
Officials identify IHOP employee killed outside of restaurant on Siegen Lane; search still on for suspects
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Larry Richardson Jr., 40, of Metairie. ...
UPDATE: Suspect sought in Friday homicide found dead in Houston hotel room, JPSO says

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Killer of 9 in California had talked of workplace attacks
Italian ballet star Carla Fracci and Rudolf Nureyev are congratulated by Italian President...
Italy’s Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate
The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort...
Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month