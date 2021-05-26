Shelby: Mostly Dry, Sunny, & Warm

Today will be another warm and sunny one with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Little, if any, rain is expected for the rest of the week. There’s only a small chance for a stray shower or storm.
Thursday and Friday should be mostly dry with highs near 90. This would mark the first 90-degree day of the year, coming a little later than average.
A cold front may get close enough over the weekend to help spark additional showers and storms. Rain chances go up for late Saturday and Saturday night. Depending on the strength of the front and any dry air that makes it this far south, rain chances could linger a bit into Sunday and early next week.
