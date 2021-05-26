Zurik: No company held accountable after state spends millions on leaking wells threatening aquifer

DNR has the well on its orphaned well list, a list that is reserved for wells where no responsible party can be located. Since Chevron acquired Hallwood Petroleum, critics like environmental watchdog and retired Lieutenant General Russel Honoré conclude Chevron is the last operator of record and is a responsible party, like the state e-mails suggested. Honoré and others think the well should not be considered orphaned and the state should not use public money to plug it, but instead should force Chevron to do so. It is unclear how the well ended up on the state’s orphan list, since Chevron is an active company.