Arkansas State Police searching for missing 1-year-old child who may be in danger

Tytreus Robinson, 1, was reported missing out of Paragould, Ark. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Tytreus Robinson, 1, was reported missing out of Paragould, Ark. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.(Arkansas State Police)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KSLA) - Troopers with Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy who may be in danger.

Police say Tytreus Robinson, 1, may be with Tyrone Robinson in a white Kia Soul with license plate number 119 VVD. The boy is missing out of Paragould, Ark. He is bi-racial and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Tytreus Robinson, 1, is missing from Paragould, Ark.
Tytreus Robinson, 1, is missing from Paragould, Ark.(Arkansas State Police)

A man named Dylan Clark may also be traveling with them. It’s believed they’re heading from Arkansas south toward New Orleans.

Anyone with information should call 501-618-8000.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

