BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce: Mostly dry for now with highs near 90°

Pool cast
Pool cast(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bruce: Rain chances will be low today as highs hit the 90° mark in some areas. Rain chances will be a bit higher Friday (20%) with many dry hours.

Little, if any, rain is expected for the rest of the week. There’s only a small chance for a stray shower or storm.

A cold front in the area will spark higher rain and storm chances during the day Saturday.

Behind the front, the humidity will be a bit lower for Sunday and Memorial Day. Right now, both of those days are expected to be dry. Gulf moisture returns by the middle of next week, increasing the chance for a few spotty storms.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Larry Richardson Jr., 40, of Metairie. ...
UPDATE: Suspect sought in Friday homicide found dead in Houston hotel room, JPSO says

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Shelby: Hot & sunny to finish the week
Thurs. morning forecast - May 27: Hot & sunny to finish the week
Thurs. morning forecast - May 27: Hot & sunny to finish the week
Nightly weather update for Wed., May 26 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Wed., May 26 at 10 p.m.
Wed. afternoon forecast: Another mostly dry and warm day ahead
Wed. afternoon forecast: Another mostly dry and warm day ahead