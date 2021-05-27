Bruce: Mostly dry for now with highs near 90°
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bruce: Rain chances will be low today as highs hit the 90° mark in some areas. Rain chances will be a bit higher Friday (20%) with many dry hours.
Little, if any, rain is expected for the rest of the week. There’s only a small chance for a stray shower or storm.
A cold front in the area will spark higher rain and storm chances during the day Saturday.
Behind the front, the humidity will be a bit lower for Sunday and Memorial Day. Right now, both of those days are expected to be dry. Gulf moisture returns by the middle of next week, increasing the chance for a few spotty storms.
